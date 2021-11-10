From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has congratulated Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory at the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nat Ikyur, said Soludo’s win was a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Anambra.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

‘Governor Ortom commends the dogged determination of Anambra people from the beginning of the campaign till the final declaration of the results to overcome intimidation, coercive threats of force and uphold their wishes and express their franchise by freely electing their choice,’ the Benue governor’s statement read.

Governor Ortom also commended security agents deployed in the state for maintaining law and order, before, during and after the conduct of the polls with no known case of violence.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘The Governor equally congratulates the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and says they also deserve commendation for the credible conduct of the polls without yielding to external pressure to frustrate the will of the people of Anambra State.

‘He says the outcome of the election in Anambra is a pointer that democracy will flourish when all agencies and participants play according to the dictates of the process guiding the democratic principles.

‘Governor Ortom prays that God will guide the Anambra State Governor-elect to enable him to serve the people faithfully to actualise his vision for the State,’ the statement concluded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .