Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the choice of the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ayatse as the President and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCTRON) is a confirmation of his pedigree and exceptional leadership qualities.

The Governor stated this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The Governor while felicitating with the Tiv Paramount Ruler who is also the Chairman, Benue State Council of Traditional rulers, expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Association with the fear of God and for the benefit of the people.

“Governor Ortom states that Traditional Rulers have a critical role in nation building, which when combined with faith in God serves as a vestige of social and cultural orientation for many generations.

“The Governor pledges unalloyed support to the Tor Tiv, to enable him succeed as President of AOCTRON, and prays God to give him the wisdom to take the Association to greater heights,” the statement concluded.