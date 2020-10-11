Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent his heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives when a truck crushed a stationary vehicle with all its occupants on Saturday at Gbatse in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State. The Governor,in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,Terver Akase, also sympathised with the management, staff and students of University of Mkar who lost two of their lecturers in the accident - Joseph Leva and Moses Tarnongo who died alongside his wife and three children. Governor Ortom described the incident as devastating and urged relevant agencies to investigate the unfortunate development. "Governor Ortom prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and consoles the bereaved families to look unto God for strength to bear the pain of losing their loved ones," the statement read in part.