Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condoled with the family of Alhaji Musa Ali, Sarkin Pawa Gboko (Chairman of butchers in Gboko) who died three days ago.

The governor who was represented at the three days prayer by his Senior Special Assistant on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, described the deceased as his very good friend of many years.

Ortom prayed that God grant the deceased eternal rest and also take care of the family he left behind.

Responding, the first son of the deceased, Alhaji Ali Ummah thanked the governor for his kind words of condolence to the family adding that the gesture was one of its kind and a good sign that the governor has all people at heart regardless of tribe or religion.

He promised to take the governor’s message of love to the people of Kaduna State where he resides.

In a remark, the Chief Imam of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’a Waikamatul Sunnah, Mallam Bala Imam, appreciated the governor for the visit describing it as an act of unity and a show of true love and togetherness.

The Muslim cleric said the gesture of the governor what other people are saying about him and prayed that God be with him and help him to succeed in his ambition come 2023.