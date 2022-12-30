From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has debunked insinuations that he has agreed to mobilize Benue support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, to enable him actualize his presidential ambition.

Ortom, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, while reacting to rumours that he, and other G5 Governors, has resolved to support Tinubu, dismissed it as mere speculations and urged people to refrain from listening to rumours.

The rumours also had it that Governor Ortom, who is currently in London, had met with Tinubu where he, Ortom, promised to mobilize Benue votes for him on return.

Some even said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, whom they described as the jagaban of the group, has directed the G-5 Governors to give their support to the APC presidential candidate.

But in a swift reaction, Mr Ikyur said, “No, it’s not true. That is not correct.”

He agreed that the Governor had traveled to London and is being expected back this Friday but stated that he didn’t meet with Tinubu.

“The Governor did not meet with Tinubu. Yes, they are in London. They are being expected back Today (Friday) but he didn’t meet with Tinubu.

“They are strategizing and have not made any such pronouncement. If they have to make any pronouncements, they would let the world know.

” They are old enough and they are experienced enough to do that. So we should not be relying on speculations and rumours,” he said.