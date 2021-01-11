From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government is has

declared Tuesday, 12th January, 2021 as work-free day to mourn the demise of its former military administrator, retired Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora who passed away on Sunday, 10th January 2021 at the age of 65.

Sequel to the development, Governor Samuel Ortom has directed that flags be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased.

Governor Ortom who spoke to newsmen on Monday, described the death of Colonel Kontagora as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State in particular, adding that his footprints in the state have and would continue to remain indelible.

The Governor who described Benue as second home of the deceased, commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the death of their illustrious son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Ortom acknowledged that the deceased former Military Administrator had remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments adding that he would be missed by all.

On his part, immediate past Governor of the state and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam condoled the bereaved family and Niger State government over the loss of one of their own.

Suswam noted that the honour done the deceased by Governor Ortom was well deserved as Colonel Kontagora had lived legacies that would always be remembered.

Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora, born 1956 was Military Administrator of Benue State, Nigeria from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.