Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has decried the rising wave of crime which had brought about high level of insecurity and crisis in different parts of the State.

The Governor who stated this while swearing-in new Council chairmen at Government House, Makurdi, on Monday warned that these negative developments are posing serious threat to peace in the state without which development cannot thrive.

Orton advised the new council bosses to work in harmony with security agencies as well as traditional rulers, community leaders and other reputable leaders in their councils to nip any form of criminality in the bud by adopting the saying that ‘prevention is better than cure in handling security matters.’

The Governor also stressed the need for the council chairmen to deliver quality service to their people, even as he enjoined them to serve faithfully, diligently and conscientiously saying there is always the day of reckoning for everyone to give account of their stewardship.

“You must bear in mind that the days of playing politics are over. Now is the time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service because that is the reason for giving you their mandate. By this swearing-in, democratic governance has been fully enthroned.

“We cannot claim to be democrats if we practice what is at variance with democracy, its tenets and ethos. I enjoin you all to participate freely, support and contribute your efforts in sustaining same for our collective good.

He urged them to view their election and swearing-in as an opportunity to contribute their quota in turning around thrives of their people with good leadership based on laudable policies, programs and projects that they would execute.

The Governor also enjoined them to look inwards for survival in the light of dwindling Federal Allocation.

“To make meaningful progress, I also, charge you to work together as a team. You must avoid the temptation of working alone as sole administrators but you should carry along all count members. It is better to arrive at a consensus decision than take g arbitrary ones that breed acrimony, distrust and quarrels that do no one any good”,Ortom advised them.

Ortom who noted that there is an existing Anti-open Grazing law advised the council chairmen to work hand in hand with the Livestock Guards to enforce it.

“Note also, that COVID-19 pandemic has ushered new protocols in our social relationships with others such as physical distancing, regular hand washing with running water and soap or using alcohol based sanitizers, covering of the mouth while coughing and so on. It is only with your support as well as living hygienic, careful and altruistic lifestyles that we can keep Coronvirus at bay.

“I urge you to embrace the new protocol brought by the ways of life a d encourage your people to do same”, the Governor stated.