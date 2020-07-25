Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has demanded the unconditional release of the founder and Managing Director of Tito group of companies, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, who was abducted in Makurdi by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The Governor, in a statement, signed his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said ‘Chief Akinkunmi is a peace-loving man who has contributed immensely to the Benue economy, particularly in Makurdi where his companies have employed many youths of the state.

The Governor, the statement, read urged ‘the kidnappers to free the founder of Tito group to return to his family unhurt and without conditions.’