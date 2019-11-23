Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has charged the State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Gregory Indyor, his wife and their son of about six years.

Recall that the Indyors were found dead in their home located at Kaltungu, area of North Bank, Makurdi on Friday morning while their daughter of about two and a half years was found alive at the scene of the incident.

Although, the cause of their death was not yet known at the time of this report, there are insinuations that they may have been attacked and killed by some yet to be identified persons.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akaae described as unfortunate and shocking, the death of the Indyors.

“He urges the police to unravel the actual cause of the deaths, and if proven that Mr Indyor, his wife and child were killed, the suspects should be apprehended.

“The Governor sympathizes with the bereaved family and prays for the repose of the three souls, while asking that adequate protection should be accorded the two-year-old child of the family who is still alive,” the statement read in part.