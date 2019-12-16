Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the immediate payment of all the allowances owed all casual workers working with the state Environmental Sanitation Agency (BENSESA).

The Governor gave the directive on Monday during the flag off and hand over ceremony of more Sanitation vehicles and Equipment to the General Manager of the Agency, Solomon Onah.

Ortom also promised to absorb the casual workers into the state civil service at the appropriate time and commended the GM for his tireless efforts and achievements since coming on board.

Earlier while welcoming Governor Ortom and his entourage, the GM of the Agency, thanked the Governor for the prompt release of the funds used for the refurbishment of the vehicles and equipment despite the glaring paucity of funds and other commitments.

He promised that the agency would make judicious utilisation of the vehicles and equipment for the benefit of the state.

Onah equally thanked the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu for his frequent visits and strict monitoring while the vehicles were undergoing rehabilitation.

In his reaction, the Deputy Gov of Benue State, appreciated Gov Ortom for the priority given to the agency so far, saying the vehicles had been down for the past ten years but were refurbished and ready to be put to use.

Some of the vehicles and equipment handed over to the agency included a Pay loader, bulldozers, skip buckets, excavators and tractors.