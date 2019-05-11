Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has directed the chairman of Ukum local government area, and second-class traditional ruler in the area, to within three days, identify attackers of communities in Taraba State and hand them over to security agencies for prosecution.

Ortom who gave the directive while speaking with newsmen at the Government House, in Makurdi on Friday posited that the directive became necessary following reports he received that some persons from the local government in question carried out the attacks.

“I’ve directed the second class chief from Ukum Local Government and Council Chairman to produce those people who perpetrated that act between now and Monday next week,” the governor stated. I’ve just been alerted that people from one of our local government areas went to attack Wukari local government area in Taraba State, Rafin Kada and Kente to be precise, I’ve also directed security agencies and all the people who are concerned from our side in Benue State to ensure that they investigate the allegations and if confirmed take appropriate action immediately,” the governor added. He stressed that there was no reason for the attack especially after the deputy governors of the two states, the Tor Tiv, the Aku Uka and other prominent leaders of the two states met in Wukari and resolved all issues as well as set up a committee of six members each from the two states to implement the resolution. “There is no basis as the committee has already commenced its work. Whatever are the issues, we should be able to resolve them through dialogue. I want to appeal for calm from both Benue and Taraba States because the only way we can surmount this is through dialogue and by arresting and bringing to book the perpetrators, it is not by escalating the violence as two wrongs can never make a right.”