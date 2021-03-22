From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned against politicising recent armed attack on him by suspected militia herdsmen but treat it on the merit of the insecurity bedevilling the country.

Ortom, who gave the warning while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Makurdi, after an emergency security council meeting, called on everyone to be part of the fight against insecurity. He said the earlier people treat security issues on its merit, the better.

“This matter should not be politicised. It is me today, it may be any other person tomorrow. This is not a partisan thing and you can see that irrespective of ethnicity, many people have been condemning the act.

“I am happy that FUNAN has taken responsibility of the attack. Also MAKH came out to say I am the one creating problems for them. This too must be investigated,” he said.

Ortom explained further that the security council had reviewed the situation and decided that government would provide the political will while security agencies should also work assiduously to unmasked those who were behind last Saturday’s attack on him.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering an investigation into the attack and various leaders in the country across political divides as well as traditional rulers and the clergy for showing solidarity with him since the incident occurred.

He reiterated his call on the Federal Government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute the leadership of Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for suspected complicity in various attacks in parts of the country.