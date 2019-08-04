Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has enjoined indigenes of the state living in the United States of America (USA) to create a united Benue forum where they can harness ideas to support their home state.

The Governor who made the call on Saturday while addressing the 2019 Convention of Idoma Association in America taking place in New York explained that the Benue forum would enable the various groups to brainstorm on ways to collaborate for the onerous benefit their home state.

Ortom who had made a similar call during the Mutual Union of Tiv in America, (MUTA) Convention a day earlier in Maryland commended Idoma indigenes in the United States for the unity and cooperation they had exhibited over the years, even as he urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said there was the need for global efforts in tackling the current security challenge in Nigeria stressing that his administration is committed to guaranteeing the safety of Benue people through constant support to security agencies.

The Governor also assured delegates to the convention that the achievements recorded in education, agriculture, health and infrastructure in the state would be sustained, promising to do more.

In a paper presentation, the Senator representing Benue South, Senator Abba Moro described the security situation in Nigeria as disturbing, positing that urgent measures were needed to end the spate of violence in parts of the country.

Moro while assuring that the 9th National Assembly would make laws to ensure the security and general welfare of of Nigerians, called on Idoma people in the diaspora to play a central role in supporting the economic growth of Zone C and Benue State in general.

Earlier, the President, Idoma Association, USA, Mr Ogbole Abu applauded Governor Ortom and other dignitaries for attending the convention, saying that the event was organised to address the economic and educational challenges facing its members and their people back home.