From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There are strong indications that civil flight operations would soon commence at the Makurdi Airport as the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday, inspected ongoing renovation work at the civil wing of the Airport Terminal Building.

It would be recalled that in November last year, the Nigeria Air Force, (NAF), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) signed a ‘Joint Use Agreement’ to resume civil flight operations at the Military Airport in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The ceremony which held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital was at that time, witnessed by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and other top government officials.

Speaking on Friday, shortly after the inspection, Governor Ortom who expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work at the Airport, said his administration decided to carry out the renovation as part of requirements for the resumption of civil flights to and from the state.

Ortom who posited that with the challenges of insecurity across the country, air transportation remains the best and fastest means of transportation, explained that it was for that reason that the state is working assiduously to ensure the commencement of civil air travels following an agreement with Air Peace and other air transport agencies.

He explained further that after the renovation, the remaining equipment needed would be the fire fighting machineries which are part of the requirements for the return of civil flights in the state.

The Governor however revealed that arrangements for the fire fighting equipment are already in progress, even as he assured that civil flights operations will soon resume at the Makurdi Airport.

The Governor was accompanied on the inspection by his Chief of Staff, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Col. Paul Hembah, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Michael Gusa and Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon Abrahams Kwaghngu among others.