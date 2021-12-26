From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has, on behalf of the Government and people of the State, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who turned 54 on December 25th, 2021.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nath Ikyur says the contributions of Governor Makinde to nation-building are exemplary given his experience as a successful business man, to his current performance as the Governor of the ancient Oyo State.

“The Governor says he is happy to see Governor Makinde deploy his experience in transforming Oyo State using Agri-Business and Technology in rebuilding its capacity to provide for the basic needs of its people.

“He says Makinde has inspired leadership through his achievements in agriculture, sports, infrastructure and education as well as many infrastructural projects in the state.

“The Governor prays that God’s blessings and wisdom continue to rest on Governor Makinde whom he described as an embodiment of humility and selflessness as he join forces with other PDP leaders in the country to rescue an ailing Nigeria from the hands of undertakers whose leadership has left the country bleeding.

“He prays that as Governor Makinde celebrates his birthday anniversary, may the favour of God Almighty rest upon him, his family and the people of Oyo State now and always, Amen,” the statement concluded.