From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday flagged off the Digital Aerial Photography of Benue State as part of the process for the take-off of the Benue Geographic Information System (BENGIS) Project.

The governor who had earlier inspected the Makurdi airport to assess the process of air survey of the entire state assured the people that the project would be completed and become operational before the next democracy day.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the ongoing work at the headquarters of the Ministry of Lands and Survey, the governor commended the contractors for the quality of work done so far.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said: “We have paid more than half of the money that was required for this project. I think the total sum is about N6 billion and we have paid more than N3billion. Our intention is that by April or before the next democracy day, this project should be commissioned and operational.

“And because of the importance this government has on completing this project, the benefit of having N5 million dollars is not a small thing. If you multiply that by our current exchange rate, you can imagine what we are going to get. So, for me, anything that is to add more to what we have is appreciated.

“The second one is that once this project is completed, we would have succeeded in computerizing the entire landmass in Benue State, and when the administration of land in the state is computerized, you can seat in your office and be able to do every other thing.

“The contractors have done well. I’ve looked at the quality of work that has been going on here. And if the government has fulfilled its obligation by giving them their certificate and all the money that was required, I’m sure by now, we will be talking about roofing. That’s where we are standing while we are still working with the bank.”