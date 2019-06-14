Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has pegged the sale of a 50kg bag of fertiliser at a subsidised rate of N4,000 in Benue State for this year’s cropping season to boost farming activities in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Friday while flagging off the 2019 sale and distribution of fertiliser to farmers in the state at the State Fertiliser Blending Plants in Makurdi.

Ortom who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu said the reason for subsidizing the rate of fertilizers was to boost agricultural production, reduce poverty and create jobs in the state.

The governor announced that one bag of 50kg of fertiliser irrespective of brand, be sold to farmers at N4,000 only while a litre of Liquid Organic Fertilizer shall be sold to farmers at subsidised rate of N2,000 just as a litre of Plant Health Promoter will be sold to farmers at the subsidized rate of N3,500.00 only.

He stated that over 40 percent cost on all brands of fertiliser would be borne by the State Government to make the products affordable to all the farmers in the state. “Our State is blessed with a lot of agricultural potentials and Government is poised to offer maximum support to harness these potentials to fast-track economic and social development of our people. The re-election of our Administration therefore is another opportunity to aggressively pursue the attainment of this objectives”