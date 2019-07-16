Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the receipt of a list of 15 commissioner nominees forwarded to it by the state governor, Samuel Ortom for screening and confirmation.

The governor’s correspondence titled “Forwarding of Curriculum Vitae in respect of nominees for confirmation of appointment as commissioners,” listed the names of the nominees as Micheal Gusa, David Olofu, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Unenge Bernard, Dennis Ekpe Ogbu, Merga Kachina, Mrs. Ladi Ajene, and Mrs. Ngunan Adingi.

Others were Dr. Ongbabo Elaigwu, Engr. Alexander Shaapera, Timothy Aondona Ijir, Engr. Dondo Ahire, Oyiwona G. Emmanuel, Igirgi Nyiazungwe and Victor D. Ukaha.

The speaker also read correspondence from the governor requesting the House to screen the acting Chairman Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) with a view to confirming him as the substantive chairman of BIRS following his appointment in an acting capacity.

The House also approved the sack of the Chairman, Benue State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) and four permanent commissioners of the commission.

