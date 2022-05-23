From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has emerged candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Benue North West Senatorial seat.

Ortom emerged after delegates from the seven local government areas that make up the Benue North West senatorial zone popularly known as Zone B endorsed his candidature for next year’s general election.

It would be recalled that the Governor, in March this year, was endorsed as the sole PDP senatorial candidate by the stakeholders from the zone to contest the Senate seat.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after he was declared winner by the returning officer for the election at the Government House in Makurdi, the Governor thanked the people of the zone for always standing with him.

Ortom appreciated the stakeholders for giving him the opportunity to serve them in the Senate at the expiration of his tenure as governor.

“The Benue people, especially the people of Benue North-West, have demonstrated uncommon support to me. I have nothing to pay back than to remain their loyal servant, to give all to their service, ” Governor Ortom stated.

The Governor also restated his unalloyed commitment to doing his best in service to the people of the State, stressing that the interest of the people will always be his priority.

He described as commendable, the successes recorded in the conduct of the party’s primary elections into the State Assembly and House of Representatives, stressing that this was the result of the series of meetings and consultations that were held to guarantee the success of the primaries.

He also applauded the electoral panels for carrying out a diligent exercise, maintaining that no aspirant who lost out protested because the exercise was free and transparent.