From Rose Ejembi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday gave reasons why a commercial flight from Makurdi was suspended few weeks after it commenced in the state even as he assured that flight operations would soon resume in the state.

The Governor who was fielding questions from newsmen after giving his midterm scorecard said the flight operation by Air Peace was suspended because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) which is the regulating body said there were some other regulations that needed to be complied with before resumption of flight operation.

Ortom who agreed that the spate of insecurity in the country had made air travels safer and more reliable said his administration had been working on ensuring the resumption of flight operations again in the state.

“We have completed all the requirements for the flight operations in Benue. You would recall that throughout the two weeks that the flight operation lasted, it was always full. But the regulating body came up and suspended it saying they did not comply with their requirements.

“All the requirements have now been met. Now they want an MoU between NCAA and FAAN. That’s what is delaying the resumption of flight operation now. But within the next few weeks, flight operation will resume again,” Ortom assured.