From Rose Ejembi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, gave reasons for the suspension of commercial flight from Makurdi few weeks after it commenced in the state even as he assured that flight operations would soon resume in the state.

The governor, who was fielding questions from journalists after giving his midterm scorecard, said the flight operation by Air Peace was suspended because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which is the regulatory body, said there were some other regulations that needed to be complied with before resumption of flight operation.

Ortom, who agreed that the spate of insecurity in the country had made air travel safer and more reliable, said his administration had been working on ensuring the resumption of flight operations in the state.

“We have completed all the requirements for flight operations in Benue. You would recall that throughout the two weeks that commercial flight operations lasted, it was always full. But the regulating body came up and suspended it saying they did not comply with their requirements.