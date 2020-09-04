Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday hinged his decision not to commission projects on the need to save funds and inject same into more projects.

Ortom gave this revelation while commissioning the 47.52 kilometer, Zaki-Biam, Afia – Gbeji road in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA); the Mbaton – Amaafu electricity project as well as the Central primary school, both in Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state.

He told the people of the state that he decided not to commission projects in the last six years because he felt that the funds that would have been used for the purpose could be put into other projects such as provision of amenities to communities in need.

The Governor said he however had to succumb to pressure from his friends including his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam to commission projects in the state especially following criticisms from the opposition that he had not done anything worth while, hence his inability to commission projects.

He said the state government was.able to access the N4 billion counterpart fund between the state government and the Federal Government, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) fund that would be disbursed for the construction and renovation of primary and Junior secondary schools in the state.

The governor explained further that after accessing the N4 billion facility, his administration approved the construction of 1000 schools, as well as renovation of 99 others for the year 2020 projects.

On his part, former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam said he had to prevail on Governor Ortom to commission the projects because if he doesn’t, it would be presumed he has done nothing tangible enough to be commissioned.

He congratulated Ortom for constructing and rehabilitating projects, even as he advised benefiting communities to take ownership of the project and protect them from vandalism.