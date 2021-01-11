Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has gone into self isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy governor, Benson Abounu disclosed this during the Armed Forces remembrance interdenominational service organised,yesterday, by Benue State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at ECWA Church, Markudi.

Abounu who said the governor would have loved to be physically present at the occasion but for the development, said the governor decided to go into self isolation following medical report indicating that a certain permanent secretary (whose name he didn’t disclose) and his family tested positive for the virus.

The deputy governor who is chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19, however, said the governor had not shown any symptom of the virus, but would continue to remain in isolation for the approved number of days until a test showed he was negative.

“The governor has been in isolation for about nine days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work,” he said.

Abounu while lamenting the rate at which the virus had killed several persons in the state, observed that in the last five days, the state had lost four prominent persons, including a serving local government chairman.