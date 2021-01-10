From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has gone into self isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu disclosed this during the Armed Forces Rememberance Interdenominational Service organized by the Benue State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at ECWA Church, Markudi on Sunday.

Abounu who noted that the Governor would have loved to be physically present at the occasion but for the development, said the governor decided to go into self isolation following the medical report indicating that a certain Permanent Secretary (whose name he didn’t disclose) and his family tested positive for the virus.

The Deputy Governor who is the Chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19 explained however, that the Governor had not shown any symptom of the virus after being in isolation for nine days already, adding that the Governor will continue to remain in isolation for the approved number of days until a test shows that he is negative.

“As I speak with you, the Governor has been in isolation for about 9 days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work”, he said.

Abounu while lamenting the rate at which the virus has continued to killed several personalities in the State, observed that in the last five days, the State had lost four prominent persons including a serving local government chairman.

Maintinaing that the virus is real, the Deputy Governor urged everyone resident of the state and Nigerians at large to adhere seriously to all the COVID-19 protocols so as to beat down the rate of infection.

“I want to reiterate that the virus is real and it is the biggest affront facing us. The State has an infection rate of over 489 persons. We are still doing relatively well compared to other states of the Federation. The only tactic to fight the virus is by keeping to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

He acknowledged the commitment of security agencies in ensuring relative peace in the State, even as he enjoined them not to relent in ensuring the safety of the people.