From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed grief over the sustained invasion and killing of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen.

Again, suspected herdsmen reportedly killed three people and several others injured after they invaded Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the State, on Tuesday night.

The development, which occurred less than 24 hours after a Deeper Life pastor and three others were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen has, also, left several other locals missing.

Sources from the area said the herdsmen, who camouflaged in military uniform, stormed the area and started shooting sporadically in all directions while residents scampered for safety.

One of our sources, who did not want to be named, said by the time the dust settled, three people, including an octogenarian, were found dead in the pool of their one blood.

It was further gathered that the octogenarian’s tongue and other parts were removed by the invading herders.

paramount ruler of the community, Ter Nagi, HRH Daniel Abomtse, who confirmed the invasion of his domain by herdsmen, condemned the incessant attacks on his area as sad and unwarranted.

Ter Nagi, who spoke to newsmen by telephone, said the herders avoided the area where military were stationed and took another portion of Nagi settlement area and burst at a surbub of Naka called Goh.

“Then they maintained a bush path known as Anyim road and parked their motorcycles within 200 metres from the town because I went and searched everything myself and they started opening fire on the part of Naka known as Gbankeke, where the local government secretariat is located.

“Immediately, they blocked the Adawa road which is linked to Mbabwaande district to Naka and, immediately stopped a young man, identified as Tersoo Yasough conveying a lady on a motorcycle.

They shot him from the umbilical cord and the bullets pierced at the back and he died. A young girl whose name is Martha Ukange was also killed.

“Thereafter, they moved towards the road linking Naka to Agagbe where they stopped and slaughtered an octogenarian, whose name is Ahemba Apeale, and removed his tongue and other sensitive parts of the body.

“After that, they fled the area back to Nasarawa State where they came from. So, they killed three people, others are still missing and we are still searching,” the monarch said.

Also commenting on the matter, Chairman of the local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon, also confirmed the killing and insisted that it was Fulani herdsmen who invaded her council area.

“Some armed Fulani men came in military camouflage riding on motorcycles and attacked a suburb of Naka town. They came in the evening on Tuesday. There was heavy gun shots and people were running helter-skelter to save their lives. Three people were killed in the process, including two elderly men and a young lady.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack which she said happened at about 2005hrs.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, decried the recent killings by herdsmen in the state in which he noted that scores of Benue people have been hacked to death in unprovoked attacks.

He, therefore, called on Benue communities to rise up and defend themselves.