From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Tunde Mark, the first son of Senator David Mark.

In a message of condolence to the former Senate President, Governor Ortom said he was pained over the death of the young Tunde.

“On behalf of myself, family, government and people of Benue State, i wish to express our deep condolences over the death of your first son. I am pained over this death as it has cut short the life of a young Nigerian, full of hope and promise for the future of this country. We will surely miss him.”

The Governor lamented that the demise of Tunde has robbed Benue State and indeed Nigeria, the wealth of exposure of the younger generation needed to navigate the ship of this nation out of its present precarious situation.

He said he was however consoled that the late Tunde lived a life worthy of emulation and was a pride to his parents and siblings.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Governor prayed God to grant him eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.