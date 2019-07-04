Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has hailed the judgment of the Federal High Court today which dismissed the suit filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore against the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law describing it as victory for justice, democracy and the rule of law.

Governor Ortom who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, said the country’s judiciary has once again proved that it is indeed the last hope of the common people.

Ortom maintained that the judgment had affirmed the fact that the law was duly enacted and it was in the interest of all Nigerians who wish to go into livestock business in the state.

“The governor, on behalf of the government and people of the state appreciates individuals and groups, as well as all other Nigerians who supported the state while the case lasted.

“Governor Ortom restates the commitment of his administration to ensuring that implementation of the ranching law guarantees peace in all parts of the state.

“He urges Miyetti Allah groups and other livestock owners to embrace ranching which is the global best practice of animal husbandry,” the statement read in part.