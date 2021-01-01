Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom called on Nigerians to work for peaceful coexistence of the country and pray for its leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari to enable it surmount the current security and economic challenges.

The governor, in his new year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase posited that despite the numerous challenges of 2020 such as COVID-19 and increased insecurity, praises and glory must be given to God for His grace and protection through the year.

He specially commended the state Action Committee on COVID-19, led by his deputy, Benson Abounu and all those who have been diligently serving in the frontline and the back end to contain the pandemic, noting that their selfless efforts have resulted in the relatively successful response to the virus in the state.