Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said there is a village that has been known to be mosquito free in the state.

Ortom who made the disclosure, yesterday ,while commissioning the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Makurdi, said the world should take interest in knowing the reason behind the mosquito free nature of the village.

He said hospitality and tourism businesses and not oil, are the driving forces behind the development of most advanced economies of the world.

“It is becoming very clear that the position of oil as the leading revenue earner in most oil producing countries is gradually diminishing. For that reason, many countries are looking elsewhere for sustenance. Hospitality and tourism sectors have provided viable options as huge revenue earners.”

Ortom who stated that his administration has put in place plans to ensure that the tourism potential are adequately developed to attract tourists to the state maintained that numerous tourism sites across the state are open to public/private investment and partnership.

“We have created a one-stop desk for potential investors to come and take advantage of the vast opportunities that exist in both our hospitality and tourism sub-sector with the hope of maximizing the enormous untapped resources available in the state,” he said.

He assured that the establishment of the Makurdi campus of the institute would also afford Nigerians the opportunity to continue to explore and rediscover more tourism sites in the state even as his administration would continue to engage stakeholders in finding creative and innovative ways of growing and developing the sector in the state.

Earlier, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR) Momoh Kabir disclosed that the industry is lacking in quality training of personnel.

He stressed the need to fill gaps and ensure mandatory training for employers and employees, adding that quality of delivery and manpower development remains essential in enhancing growth of the industry.