From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, inaugurated the Benue State Steering Committee on COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project Committee (CoPREP) with a charge to members to work assiduously to stem the tide of infection and transmission of the dreaded virus in the State.

Inaugurating the Committee at the Government House in Makurdi, the Governor who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu called on members of the committee to ensure prudent utilisation of available resources in line with its terms of reference so that funding for the project by the World Bank is not impeded.

Ortom noted that the committee was constituted following directive by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as a prerequisite for states to adopt to access grants needed in the containment of the Coronavirus.

Speaking on behalf of members, Chairman of Benue State COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project, Dr Joseph Ngbea commended the Governor for finding them worthy to be selected for the assignment and assured of their commitment to serve as they have been assigned.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.