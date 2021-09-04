From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has made good his threat and instituted a N60 billion suit against Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume at the Makurdi High Court.

It would be recalled that Governor Ortom had on Wednesday vowed to take the former Governor to court to prove all the allegations he made against him during a press conference he held last Monday in Abuja.

Akume had, at the press conference, accused the governor of ineptitude, disrespecting to the president as well as massive corruption.

The Governor, in suit No. MHC/268/2021 filed by Okon N. Efut, SAN and four other lawyers is seeking N50 billion as general damages for libel and N10 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages.

According to the writ of summons was backed by 17 paragraph statement of claim.

In the statement of claim, Governor Ortom is seeking a declaration that the text of Senator Akume’s press conference on 30th August, 2021, in Abuja and the reports in various national dailies is scandalous, malicious and injurious of his person.

He complained that the press conference was intended to lower his estimation before right-thinking members of the society and to expose him to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

The Governor is seeking perpetual injunction restraining the defendant by himself or through any agent, servants or privies from similar or further publication of any defamatory statement against him.

No date has been fixed for the case.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.