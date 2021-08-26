Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports that it arrested two journalists working with Channels Television.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known described the reports making the rounds on the social media as false, misleading and urged the peddlers of the Fake news to desist from such act.

Afunaya in a statement issued late Thursday night reads; “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media that its operatives earlier today (26th August, 2021) arrested two (2) journalists of Channels Television. This is false and misleading. Fake news peddlers should shun the act.”