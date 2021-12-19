From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Sunday lamented the increasing number of orphans in the state and blamed the development on the incessant attacks by herdsmen.

The Governor stated this during the Thanksgiving service in honour of the family of Justice Polycarp Kwahar at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), English LCB, Makurdi.

Ortom posited that there are many orphans currently in orphanage homes and internally displaced persons (IDP) camps without hope for the future.

“Some became orphans because terrorist Fulani herdsmen have killed their parents,” the Governor said.

The Governor disclosed that three years ago, himself and his wife picked up four orphans from Mama Abayol orphanage home and have been taking care of them, even as he urged well meaning individuals to support orphans and vulnerable children stressing that God would honour such gesture.

“I have orphans whom I have trained too. Some bear their parents’ names and some who do not know their parents bear my name.

“There are many orphans in IDP camps and many of them don’t even know their parents because fulani Herdsmen came and killed them. You can make an impact in their lives and God will reward you.

“Those who are taking three square meals should remember the vulnerable people, he said.

The Governor thanked God for the great healing He wroth in the life of Mrs. Nguasen Kwahar who was seriously sick at a point this year.

Earlier in his testimony, Justice Kwahar narrated how God miraculously healed his wife, Nguasen who was operated upon for appendicitis and was in coma for some days thereafter.