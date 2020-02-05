Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has lamented the increasing security challenges plaguing the country.

The governor raised this concern during the launch of the second batch of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Agro Rangers held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital yesterday.

Ortom, who particularly lamented the influx of herdsmen into the state and its attendant security challenge assured that the establishment of the Operation Agro Rangers would complement the fight against insecurity in the state.

He charged the Agro-Rangers officers to take the task before them seriously and be professional in the discharge of their operation.

“You’re coming at a critical time that the country is battling with security challenges especially with the influx of herdsmen and clashes generating from such.

“Do your best within the rules of your engagement. Benue is relying on you because as a state, we believe in the conventional security apparatus of this country.

“We’re happy you’re coming at a time there’s an influx of herdsmen with sophisticated weapons all around us but I trust that God, He will make your weapons more superior to theirs,” the governor prayed.

Ortom donated four Hilux vans, motorcycles to the operation with a promise to repair all damaged operational vans.

He also assured that the state would continue to abide by the rule of law and prayed God to give the officers strength and wisdom to overcome the criminals. Earlier in his welcome address, NSCDC State Commandant, Kamilu Isah said that all members of Agro-Rangers personnel are highly trained both physically and psychologically to repel all kinds of enemies’ attacks on rural communities.

He stated further that the officer who were drawn from the Special Forces Division of the corps have been trained “to address security challenges in the Agricultural and Agro-allied industries in Nigeria, especially in rural communities”