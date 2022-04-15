From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Council of States for granting state pardon to former Governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Senator Joshua Dariye and Rev. Jolly Nyame respectively.

It would be recalled that only on Thursday, the President and the Council of State pardoned Dariye and Nyame as well as several other Nigerians who were serving jail terms in various correctional centers following their convictions by the courts.

Dariye and Nyame were jailed after they were convicted over financial malfeasance while serving as governors in their respective states between 1999 and 2007.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur on Friday, Governor Ortom recalled that he had, while appearing on an Arise Television interview a fortnight ago, appealed to the federal government to review the cases of Dariye and Nyame with a view to granting them state pardon.

“On Thursday, the National Council of States under the chairmanship of President Buhari met in Abuja, considered and approved the state pardon for Dariye, Nyame and others.

“A happy Ortom thanked President Buhari and the National Council of States and the federal government over the gesture even as he admitted that some useful lessons must have been learnt from the incident.

“The Governor also thanked friends, families and political associates of the two leaders who stood by them during the period of their incarceration.

“He said Dariye and Nyame will now reunite with their families and live a happy life once again,” the statement concluded.