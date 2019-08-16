Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the change of name for the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

Ortom, who gave the commendation, yesterday, when he addressed newsmen in Makurdi, also lauded the National Assembly for passing the bill which sought to effect the institution’s name change.

The governor particularly commended the Member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, John Dyegh, who sponsored the bill and for bringing to the fore, the need to immortalise the late Senator J. S. Tarka.

He noted that Tarka left indelible footprints on the political and economic landscape of the country and deserved to be accorded the honour as it has been done to other notable sons and daughters of the nation.

“Today, the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sadauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and several other heroes of our land have been immortalized and so we appreciate Mr. President for honouring our great son,” he stated.

Governor Ortom also commended President Buhari for taking the bold step to ban the importation of agricultural produce, noting that the decision would benefit farmers across the country as returns on investments in agriculture would also increase.