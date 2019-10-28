Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba for the peace initiates in ending the incessant conflict between Jukun and Tiv people.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase laud the decision to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv people expressing the optimism it as the right step to deepen dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the crisis-prone communities.

Ortom, however urged the Taraba State government to sustain the efforts, as no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of violence.

Governor Ortom enjoined the warring groups to sheathe their swords and embrace the peace initiative of the Taraba governor.

“As Taraba’s neighbour which also feels the negative impact of the crisis, Benue is optimistic that the measures being taken will lay the roadmap to lasting peace,” Governor Ortom said