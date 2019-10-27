Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended his Taraba State counterpart, Arc. Darius Ishaku for the steps he has taken to end the incessant crisis between Jukun and Tiv people of that state.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary Terver Akase posited that the decision to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv representatives will deepen dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the affected areas.

He however urged the Taraba State Government to sustain the efforts, as according to him, no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence.

Governor Ortom enjoined the warring groups to lay down their swords and embrace the initiative of the Taraba State governor so that the much needed peace can return.

“He says as Taraba’s neighbour which also feels the negative impact of the crisis, Benue is optimistic that the measures being taken will lay the roadmap to lasting peace,” the statement read in part.