Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the change of name for the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

Ortom who gave the commendation on Thursday while addressing newsmen in Makurdi, also lauded the National Assembly for passing the bill which sought to effect the institution’s name change.

The governor particularly commended the Member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constiturncy, Hon. John Dyegh who sponsored the bill and Fr bringing the to the fore, the need to immortalize the late Senator J. S. Tarka.

He noted that Senator J.S. Tarka left indelible footprints on the political and economic landscape of the country and deserved to be accorded the honour as it has been done to other notable sons and daughters of the nation.

“Today, the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sadauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and several other heroes of our land have been immortalized and so we appreciate Mr. President for honouring our great son”, he stated.

Governor Ortom also commended President Buhari for taking the bold step to ban the importation of agricultural produce, opining that the decision would benefit farmers across the country as returns on investments in agriculture would also increase.

However, the institution’s authority through its Director, Protocol, and Information, Mrs. Rosemary Waku said it was yet to receive any circular to that effect at the time of this report.