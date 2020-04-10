Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advised the people of the state to embark on massive farming in this year’s cropping season in order to mitigate against food insecurity in the face of COVID-19.

Ortom made this known on Thursday at the launch of the sale of 50 units of Tractors to Benue farmers at 50 percent subsidy, to encourage commercial crop production in the state.

He noted that the tractors, which were procured at the cost of N13.9 million were being given to beneficiaries at highly subsidised rate of N5.6 million representing only 40 per cent of the total cost, while the State Government will bear 60% of the cost.

“This implies that of the subsidized cost, beneficiaries will pay the sum of N5,600,000.00 per Tractor, while Government will bear the remaining 60% cost of N8,397,000.00 (Eight Million, Three Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand Naira) per unit of Tractor. This gesture is to enable our farmers afford the Tractors,” the Governor stated.

While warning that any tractor found working outside Benue will be impounded and the contract voided, the Governor enjoined farmers to observe safety rules against COVID-19 in their farms.

“Even in the face of COVID-19 farmers will still have to go to farm in order to avoid any situation that will result to issues of food insecurity.

“The way things are going, the COVID-19 situation if not changed will definitely threaten food security,” the governor added.