From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, launched the National Mass Metering Scheme of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company to ensure metering of all customers in the state.

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi while playing host to the Chairman, Board of Directors of JED, Alhaji Inuwa Babangida and his delegation on a courtesy visit, the Governor noted that light is the life wire of any organisation and plays a vital role in wealth creation through provision of employment opportunities.

While also regretting that obsolete cables had been the bane of steady electricity supply in some parts of the state, the Governor urged the management of JED to ensure the replacement of such cables with new ones.

Ortom who assured that his administration would continue to partner with the organisation for effective result however stressed the need for

local content in their recruitment to help provide effective security for their facilities.

He commended the Makurdi branch manager of the company for his commitment and dedication to duty, even as he appealed for extension of the 33KVA line to Industrial Layout to encourage production.

Earlier in a remark, JED Board Chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Babangida noted that JED under his leadership is investing over N800 million on the land given to it by the state government and replacement of obsolete cables with galvanized steel towers to boost electricity supply in North Bank and other parts of the state.

He explained further that the mass metering scheme which is to be executed in phases has 28,000 metres to be distributed in Benue in the first phase.

The Chairman Board of Directors revealed that JED had budgeted resources to improve electricity supply in Benue and other states under its franchise, adding that the support of the Benue State Government was key to actualizing the dream.