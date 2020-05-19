Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday announced the merger of the Technical School at Benue State University Makurdi with Special Science Senior Secondary School Makurdi, saying the new school will now be known as Government Science and Technical College Makurdi.

Governor Ortom, who made this known shortly after inspecting infrastructure at the Special Science Senior Secondary School Makurdi, premised the reason for the merger on the need to enable the State Government to give maximum attention to the institution as global focus is now on science and technical education.

The Governor who also inspected infrastructure at the Alfred Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi, informed that the legislative process to convert the College to a Polytechnic had reached advanced stage at the Benue State House of Assembly.

He directed the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar to immediately compile the list of challenges confronting the two schools visited in order of priority and forward same to him for attention.

Principal, Special Science Senior Secondary School Makurdi, Mrs. Lilian Ameh, who expressed delight over the Governor’s visit, identified some of the challenges in the school to include uncompleted projects in the school such as Girls Hostel, multipurpose hall, clinic and technology centre which she said needed urgent attention.

On his part, Rector of Alfred Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Professor Barns Anger, commended Governor Ortom for the foresight to convert the institution into a Polytechnic, saying the gains would outlive his administration and benefit generations to come.