From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, condoled with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Government and people of the State over the massacre of 43 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State on Sunday and Monday by bandits terrorising the country.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nat Ikyur, recalled with pains how just in October this year, more than 40 people were gruesomely massacred at another market in Goronyo Local Government Area by the same bandits.

He lamented that the boldness being exhibited by the terrorists from state to state across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its territorial integrity to terrorists whose sole agenda is to conquer Nigeria.

“The Governor laments the atrocities of the terrorists who are going about invading communities unhindered with unprovoked attacks and says this is threatening the unity of Nigeria and weakens the faith of the citizens in government.

“He calls on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with the government and condemn these mindless acts against innocent Nigerians who are already weighed down by the harsh economic policies of the APC-led federal government.”

Ortom appealed to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges they face in fighting to protect the sovereignty of the nation but to go all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.

“Governor Ortom prays that God will grant the deceased rest and the families the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement concluded.

