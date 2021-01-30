From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

The state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher is dead

In a statement by signed by him, state Secretary of NUJ, Moses Akarhan, said Asher died yesterday morning at about 8:00 am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a caesarean surgery (CS), noting that the council would give notice for an emergency congress to that effect in due course.”

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of Mrs. Asher.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the demise of Mrs. Asher as a painful loss not only to the media community but also to the entire state.

The described the late NUJ chairman as “a hardworking woman who related well with others and stood for excellence in the pen profession.”

Akase further said that the government and people of Benue would miss Mrs. Asher and her contributions to the state in her chosen profession of journalism.

It was learnt that she was delivered of twins a few days ago but had some medical complications after the delivery.

Asher assumed office less than two years ago following a by-election after the death of her predecessor, David Ukuma, who spent less than six months in office and died. Both Ukuma and Asher were staff of Radio Benue.