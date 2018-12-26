Governor Ortom has been exonerated because one, they have not told us why they have arrested him or why he has been released without being charged to court.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, has said that Aliyu Tershaku should not blame the Benue State government for his woes, stressing that all the governor did was to allow the rule of law to take its course in the matter.

The former Coordinator, Benue State Livestock Guards, Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku who was arrested seven months ago by the military before his recent release, said that his arrest was masterminded by the state government. How true is this?

The state government had no hands in his arrest; Ortom is not the Commissioner of police or head of security agencies. When he (Tershaku) was arrested, the governor said he believed in the rule of law and anyone arrested has the right to go and defend himself. Remember that when he was arrested, they were accusing the state government of using him. In all of these, Governor Ortom has been vindicated. Up till now, the governor has not been told why he was arrested or why he was released. I think the Federal Government knows Tershaku more than the state government. So if he is saying that the state government masterminded his arrest, or picked him, can you see the contradiction? Same man whom you accused of being used by the government is saying that the government was not with him. So, in all of these, Governor Ortom has been exonerated because one, they have not told us why they have arrested him or why he has been released without being charged to court.

You arrested somebody, the person stayed with you for many months and you didn’t try him. Up until now, the governor has not been told why Tershaku was arrested and why he was released without being taken to court. When the president came to Benue, Tershaku spoke and he spoke in Hausa and those who understand Hausa said that Tershaku said many things including the fact that he worked closely with the national security adviser to the president. He said all these things there and even the IGP jokingly told the governor that Tershaku is his friend. I think they know him better and if anyone was to be blamed for his arrest, he should be looking at the side of the Federal Government.

But Tershaku insisted that there was no way he can be arrested for whatever reason without the governor consenting to it. He said that Ortom is the chief security officer of the state coupled with the fact that he (Tershaku) is the Special Assistant to the governor on special security. How about that?

Police do not inform the governor before they make arrest. There are many arrests that go on in town every day. Now, if they are to be informing the governor of every arrest they want to make, that means the governor would not do any other thing from morning till night. The police only brief the governor at the end of their activities. They don’t have to take permission before they make arrest. That is not the job of the chief security officer of the state. The job of the security officer is to support the police to do their job because he is not a professional policeman or a professional DSS officer. I think he should spare Governor Ortom of all these accusations because the governor is innocent of them. He didn’t tell the Police to arrest him (Tershaku), the Police are the one who suspect people in the society and they go ahead to arrest them. But let me tell you that Tershaku before he was arrested granted an interview in your paper which is on YouTube and he said that the governor had no hand in the killings in Benue, that the governor was not using the livestock guards contrary to people’s accusation.