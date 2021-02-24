From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has charged traditional rulers to always work towards sustaining peace and stability in their respective domains to fast track speedy economic and social development in the state.

The governor made the call at a grand royal reception organized in honour of the first class chief of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Intermediate Traditional Area, His Royal Highness, Engr George Edeh (Och’Enone), by the Ai-Olaje Ado Development Association.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by the former executive chairman of Ado LGC, Chief Otse Otokpa, harped on the need for the royal fathers to be selfless, forthright and remain non-partisan for the collective good of the people.

While commending the Ai-Olaje Ado Development Association for the elaborate reception, Governor Ortom assured that his administration would continued to support and collaborate with traditional institutions for the benefit of all.

He posited that the event would further motivate Chief Edeh for greater service and enhanced peace, unity and development of Enone and the state at large.

Also speaking, the paramount ruler of Idoma nation, Och’Idoma IV, Chief Elias Obekpa, while maintaining that love and unity remain the bedrock of every society, tasked the new Och’Enone to rekindle the love between traditional rulers and their subjects in his domain.

The Och’Idoma, who was represented by Ada Apa/Agatu, Chief Baba Odangla, maintained that the entire kingdom is yearning for development which requires every son and daughter of the land to join hands together to actualize the desired development.

The Chairman of the occasion and elder statesman, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja, the President, Ai-Olaje Ado Development Association, Elder Daniel Agwu Izenyi, in their separate remarks, sued for peace, unity, and cooperation with the Och’Enone to achieve the much needed development in the area.

On his part, the Oche Enone, Chief (Engr) George Edeh, thanked the Enone people for the overwhelming love shown to him even as he enjoined his people to see each other as brothers and sisters with common problems and aspirations.

Chief Edeh explained that the era of traditional divisiveness in Enone is gone, saying all Enone sons and daughters must see themselves as brothers and sisters with common goal to develop the area.