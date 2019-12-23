Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has issued a directive to the Benue State University to offer admission to Miss Goodness Thomas, an indegene of Niger State who emerged as best graduating student of St. Clement’s Secondary School, Gbaiko Minna for year 2019, but was denied admission by another university.

The directive followed reports that despite scoring 302 points in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), 278 points in post UTME test and six A1s in her Senior School Certificate Examination, Goodness was not given admission, thereby failing to realize her dream to study Medicine and Surgery.

The Governor who is Visitor to the state owned institution, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, further assured that his foundation which runs charity programmes will place Miss Thomas on scholarship during her stay in Benue State University (BSU).

“He reaffirms the resolve of his administration to encourage young people who excel in their chosen careers to succeed, irrespective of religion, tribe and place of origin. Governor Ortom wishes Miss Goodness Thomas a successful academic career,” the statement concluded.