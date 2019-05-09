Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Orton has given the people of Ado Local Government Area bordering Ebonyi State, seven days to produce those who allegedly ambushed and beheaded four persons from Ebonyi State for prosecution.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made this known while speaking at a function at the government House, Makurdi, also warned that any traditional ruler in Benue State found to be shielding criminals causing crisis in their domain will be sanctioned.

Ortom further charged traditional rulers to sensitise their subjects to support security operatives with timely and useful information about criminals hiding in their communities.

He lamented the loss of lives and destruction of property as a result of avoidable conflicts in some communities in the state and at the border between Benue and Taraba States.

The Governor particularly directed the District Head of Agila Chiefdom in Ado Local Government Area to ensure that the police get the needed intelligence to apprehend the suspects.

Daily Sun learnt that delegations from Benue and Ebonyi States recently met in Abakaliki and set up a committee to find ways of ending hostilities between the border communities.