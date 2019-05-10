Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Orton has given the people of Ado Local Government Area bordering Ebonyi State seven days to produce those who allegedly ambushed and beheaded four persons from Ebonyi State for prosecution.

Ortom, who made this known while speaking at a function at the Government House, Makurdi, also warned that any traditional ruler in the state found to be shielding criminals causing crisis in his domain will be sanctioned.

The governor further charged traditional rulers to sensitise their subjects to support security operatives with timely and useful information about criminals hiding in their communities.

He lamented the loss of lives and destruction of property as a result of avoidable conflicts in some communities in the state and at the border between Benue and Taraba states. The governor particularly directed the District Head of Agila Chiefdom in Ado council area to ensure that the police get the needed intelligence to apprehend the suspects.

Daily Sun learnt that delegations from Benue and Ebonyi states recently met in Abakaliki and set up a committee to find ways of ending hostilities between the border communities.

It was on the basis of the resolutions made at the first meeting that the delegation from Ebonyi State was allegedly ambushed on its way to Benue state for a second meeting.