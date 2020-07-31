Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has directed management of the state owned Benue State University (BSU) to, without further delay, pay the new lecturers employed by the institution who are being owed salaries.

It would be recalled that the lecturers who were employed since November last year had yet to draw any salary from the institution till date.

But when the matter got to the Governor, he inquired from the institution’s management to know why they haven’t been paid.

The Governor on Friday, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase stated that the approval given to the BSU management was based on its request to only replace academic staff who had retired.

“He stresses that the monthly subvention the university receives from the State Government has not reduced and salaries of the new staff were factored in the allocations, so there is no reason for non-payment of the affected lecturers.

“Governor Ortom has given the BSU management this July to unfailingly pay the new lecturers,” the statement read.